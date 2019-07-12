Kelowna fire crews snuff grass fire quickly

Kelowna fire crews quickly put out a six-by-six foot grass fire off of Springfield Road and Ziprick Road on Friday afternoon.
#Kelowna fire crews quickly put out 6 ft. by 6 ft. grass fire off of Springfield Road and Ziprick Road. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/QMSFkCbOGD
— Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) July 12, 2019
The fire was doused by 4:05 p.m. on Friday and firefighters remained onsite to investigate.
RCMP arrived on scene shortly after.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.