Kelowna fire crews snuff grass fire quickly

A grass fire sparked Friday near Springfield and Ziprick roads

Kelowna fire crews quickly put out a six-by-six foot grass fire off of Springfield Road and Ziprick Road on Friday afternoon.

#Kelowna fire crews quickly put out 6 ft. by 6 ft. grass fire off of Springfield Road and Ziprick Road. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/QMSFkCbOGD — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) July 12, 2019

The fire was doused by 4:05 p.m. on Friday and firefighters remained onsite to investigate.

RCMP arrived on scene shortly after.

