The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday

Emergency crews reportedly responded to a garage fire on Highland Drive north, Sunday night (March 5).

Neighbours in the surrounding area claimed to see flames coming from the structure of a nearby home, in the 1500 block of Highland Drive.

It’s unclear what caused the fire or if flames spread to a residence.

Crews arrived just before 11 p.m.

More to come.

Breaking NewsfireKelowna