Electrical fire knocked down by Kelowna crews

Four firetrucks responded to the blaze

Fire crews responded to smoke coming out of a storage unit at 1974 Moss Court in Kelowna this morning.

Chad Kyllo works for a contracting business on the top floor of the building. He said someone stores electric scooters in one of the bottom units and he believed they are powered at night.

Platoon Captain Kelly Stevens said the fire began in the charging system for one of the scooters and was contained to the unit, which sustained no structural damage.

Stevens said the smoke migrated to other units of the building.

Nobody was in the unit that caught fire and no injuries were reported.

