Kelowna fire crews douse grass fire

Kelowna fire crews responded to a spreading grassfire on Sunday evening.

The department received a 911 call at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 28 of a spreading campfire in the 6000-block of Chute Lake Road.

The caller said they couldn’t douse the fire because of the heavy winds and lack of water.

Once on scene, crews had to walk in to the location of the fire as vehicle access wasn’t possible. When crews arrived, the fire was four feet by four feet in size.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but embers were blown away from the fire and into the surrounding area, which crews checked to make sure no other fires started.

Platoon captain John Kelly said the department responded with two engines, water tender, a bush unit and UTV with 12 members due to the windy conditions.

“We would l like to remind everyone that campfires are not permitted within the City of Kelowna,” Kelly said.

