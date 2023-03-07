Emergency crews have responded to a sink hole at Todd and Grantham roads in Kelowna March 7, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

BREAKING: Kelowna fire and city staff respond to sinkhole

The call came in just after 10 a.m.

Kelowna firefighters and city staff are on scene of a sinkhole near the intersection of Todd and Grantham roads.

Someone called the incident in just after 10 a.m.

The cause of the sinkhole is suspected to be a waterline break.

Traffic in the area is being impacted.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
