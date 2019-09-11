Kelowna father guilty of killing family to begin sentencing hearing next week

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree

A Kelowna man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife and two daughters will learn his fate later this month.

Jacob Forman is expected to be in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna on Sept. 16 for the beginning of his sentencing hearing.

On Tuesday, when the trial began and Forman was asked how he pleaded, he told the judge: “I am responsible, but I’m not guilty of what the Crown is saying.”

In a surprising development two days later, Forman pleaded guilty to the first-degree murders of Karina, 8, and Yesenia, 7, and the second-degree murder of his wife Clara.

During the upcoming hearing, Crown and defence will both enter agreed statements of facts, as well as sentencing recommendations.

First-degree murder carries a sentence of no parole for 25 years. Conviction for second-degree murder means no parole for anywhere between 10 to 25 years, determined by the preciding judge.

Police were called to the Formans’ home in Rutland on the evening of Dec. 19, 2017, after Clara’s friends became concerned about her welfare. Forman was arrested shortly after.

His defence lawyer Ramond Dieno told reporters that Forman had been struggling with alcoholism, and was going through withdrawals when he killed his family.

“He was actually in a process of withdrawal. He was of the view that he was not helping his family by being so alcoholic,” Dieno said.

“He wanted to withdraw, but he tried to withdraw without support or treatment, and that obviously led to devastating consequences.”

Crown counsel is expected to be asking for consecutive sentences, while defence will ask for a concurrent sentence.

