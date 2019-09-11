Jacob Forman with family prior to Dec. 2017 (File photo).

Kelowna father guilty of killing family to begin sentencing hearing next week

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree

A Kelowna man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife and two daughters will learn his fate later this month.

Jacob Forman is expected to be in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna on Sept. 16 for the beginning of his sentencing hearing.

On Tuesday, when the trial began and Forman was asked how he pleaded, he told the judge: “I am responsible, but I’m not guilty of what the Crown is saying.”

In a surprising development two days later, Forman pleaded guilty to the first-degree murders of Karina, 8, and Yesenia, 7, and the second-degree murder of his wife Clara.

READ MORE: Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

During the upcoming hearing, Crown and defence will both enter agreed statements of facts, as well as sentencing recommendations.

First-degree murder carries a sentence of no parole for 25 years. Conviction for second-degree murder means no parole for anywhere between 10 to 25 years, determined by the preciding judge.

Police were called to the Formans’ home in Rutland on the evening of Dec. 19, 2017, after Clara’s friends became concerned about her welfare. Forman was arrested shortly after.

His defence lawyer Ramond Dieno told reporters that Forman had been struggling with alcoholism, and was going through withdrawals when he killed his family.

“He was actually in a process of withdrawal. He was of the view that he was not helping his family by being so alcoholic,” Dieno said.

“He wanted to withdraw, but he tried to withdraw without support or treatment, and that obviously led to devastating consequences.”

Crown counsel is expected to be asking for consecutive sentences, while defence will ask for a concurrent sentence.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. communities call for changes to ambulance response priorities

Just Posted

Central Okanagan candidates speak about seniors issues, OAS, CPP

The first federal forum in Kelowna saw candidates take on issues important to seniors

Kelowna council approves 6-storey rental development in Pandosy Village

Despite the community’s concerns over the project, it was given the green light on Tuesday night.

Kelowna father guilty of killing family to begin sentencing hearing next week

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree

A ‘Might-E’ truck tootles Glenmore Landfill

The City of Kelowna recently added an electric pickup truck to its fleet

Media fights publication ban on day three of Sagmoen trial in Vernon

The CBC and other media to challenge ban Wednesday afternoon

VIDEO: With federal election called, parties unleash campaigns in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

Red balloons spotted around North Okanagan a nod to IT?

Pennywise’s balloons have been seen tied to storm drains, light posts and fences

Okanagan Fall Wine Festival returns with new signature event

The premier festival features over 100 wine-centric events across the Okanagan from Oct. 3 to 13

Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found on Vancouver Island for first time

Asian giant hornet sting can cause dizziness, says B.C. Ministry of Agriculture

B.C. communities call for changes to ambulance response priorities

Rural regions may lose coverage, firefighters could help

PHOTOS: Canada, U.S. first responders remember 9/11 victims at Peace Arch Park

American and Canadian first responders shared grief at annual event

South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates ready for federal election campaign

Here are the candidates running in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding

Most Read