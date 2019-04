The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is back at its Dilworth Location

The first day of the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market’s outdoor season starts today.

The market will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays until the end of October.

Featuring local artisans and farmers from around the Okanagan Valley, the market will be held at its usual location on Dilworth Drive.

Around 100 vendors will be on site for the market’s opening.

