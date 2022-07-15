Kelowna residents should expect detours and delays along Gordon Drive during the evenings next week. (Photo: Black Press Media file photo).

Kelowna: expect evening traffic delays through most of next week on Gordon Drive

Signs and traffic flaggers will instruct drivers about detours, city says

The City of Kelowna said residents should expect traffic delays on a 3.5-km stretch of Gordon Drive in the evenings throughout most of next week, and apologized in advance for any inconvenience.

The city said the cycle of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. traffic delays will last from the evening of Sunday (July 17) until the morning of Thursday (July 21).

Construction crews will prepare for a paving project that is scheduled to begin the week after at Gordon Drive between the Lexington Drive and Paret Road turnoffs.

Portions of Gordon Drive will be closed off at times, so there may also be route detours which will be marked with signs and traffic flaggers.

This project is part of the city’s plan to resurface 10.5 km of road to improve streets and intersections this year. The city’s pavement management program has a budget of $3.5 million this year, which was funded in part by the Canada Community-Building Fund.

