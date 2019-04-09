Kelowna exhibit showcasing Nk’Mip children’s art ending soon

The Okanagan Heritage Museum and Kelowna Art Gallery are showcasing Okanagan children’s art from the Second World War era for only a few more days.

The collection, called Our Lives Through Our Eyes: Nk’Mip Children’s Art, features a wide range of art, including paintings, drawings and photographs that was created under the tutelage of Anthony Walsh at the Inkameep Day School on the Osoyoos Indian Band reserve, according to a Kelowna Museum Society news release.

The captivating pieces, which are on public display for the first time in more than 70 years, give a window into the daily lives of Nk’Mip children in the 1940s. Guests will learn about their history, cultural and environmental knowledge, and experiences, the release said.

READ MORE: Collaborative effort to showcase historic Indigenous children’s art

Attending the exhibit is an experience that many have found deeply interesting, and the executive director of the Kelowna Museums Society Linda Digby hopes a few more guests will stop in before the exhibit ends a little later this month.

“Since the exhibit opened earlier this year, guests have told us just how inspiring and truly impactful they have found the display. We’re delighted to have had the opportunity to showcase these wonderful works of art. In fact, we love the exhibit so much we’re going to be holding over our half of the show through Easter,” she said.

The exhibit officially closes on April 14. However, for those who can’t make it prior to April 14, the portion of the show at the Okanagan Heritage Museum will stay up for another week, running until April 21.

READ MORE: Nk’Mip children’s art presented in collaborative exhibition

After Our Lives Through Our Eyes wraps at the OHM on April 21, Digby says there’s plenty more to come from the Kelowna Museums Society and hopes more will put a visit to one of the society’s several locations on their cultural to-do list.

“Some tend to think of museums as static places, but they’re truly alive. Exhibits and displays change with regularity. If you haven’t stopped in for a while, you’re definitely due for another visit. We’d certainly be very happy to welcome you.”

There is a final guided tour of Our Lives Through Our Eyes on Saturday, April 13 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The tour will include a ceremony led by Elder Grouse Barnes.

READ MORE: Then & Now: Museum has a story to tell about its own evolution

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.