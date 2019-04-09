A drawing from the Nk’Mip children’s art exhibit opening Jan. 19 at Kelowna Art Gallery and the Okanagan Heritage Museum. Photo: Contributed

Kelowna exhibit showcasing Nk’Mip children’s art ending soon

Our Lives Through Our Eyes: Nk’Mip Children’s Art will end April 21

The Okanagan Heritage Museum and Kelowna Art Gallery are showcasing Okanagan children’s art from the Second World War era for only a few more days.

The collection, called Our Lives Through Our Eyes: Nk’Mip Children’s Art, features a wide range of art, including paintings, drawings and photographs that was created under the tutelage of Anthony Walsh at the Inkameep Day School on the Osoyoos Indian Band reserve, according to a Kelowna Museum Society news release.

The captivating pieces, which are on public display for the first time in more than 70 years, give a window into the daily lives of Nk’Mip children in the 1940s. Guests will learn about their history, cultural and environmental knowledge, and experiences, the release said.

READ MORE: Collaborative effort to showcase historic Indigenous children’s art

Attending the exhibit is an experience that many have found deeply interesting, and the executive director of the Kelowna Museums Society Linda Digby hopes a few more guests will stop in before the exhibit ends a little later this month.

“Since the exhibit opened earlier this year, guests have told us just how inspiring and truly impactful they have found the display. We’re delighted to have had the opportunity to showcase these wonderful works of art. In fact, we love the exhibit so much we’re going to be holding over our half of the show through Easter,” she said.

The exhibit officially closes on April 14. However, for those who can’t make it prior to April 14, the portion of the show at the Okanagan Heritage Museum will stay up for another week, running until April 21.

READ MORE: Nk’Mip children’s art presented in collaborative exhibition

After Our Lives Through Our Eyes wraps at the OHM on April 21, Digby says there’s plenty more to come from the Kelowna Museums Society and hopes more will put a visit to one of the society’s several locations on their cultural to-do list.

“Some tend to think of museums as static places, but they’re truly alive. Exhibits and displays change with regularity. If you haven’t stopped in for a while, you’re definitely due for another visit. We’d certainly be very happy to welcome you.”

There is a final guided tour of Our Lives Through Our Eyes on Saturday, April 13 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The tour will include a ceremony led by Elder Grouse Barnes.

READ MORE: Then & Now: Museum has a story to tell about its own evolution


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Facebook tweaks tools for remembering dead friends
Next story
Sunwing ordered to compensate 16,255 passengers after delays during 2018 ice storm

Just Posted

Okanagan exhibit extends through April

Our Lives Trough Our Eyes features art from Osoyoos Indain Band reserve from World War II

Kelowna exhibit showcasing Nk’Mip children’s art ending soon

Our Lives Through Our Eyes: Nk’Mip Children’s Art will end April 21

Missing a peacock? It might be wandering the Okanagan

There’s a peacock on the loose in Lake Country

Snow an unexpected surprise on Okanagan Connector

Snow is in the forecast for the Coquihalla and the Okanagan Connector

Smouldering campfire in Peachland sparks outrage

Time to be careful with campfires

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Adrenaline Adventure Park back on the table for South Okanagan

Penticton Indian Band council has revived conversation regarding a super park

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. epilepsy patient ends sit-in, awaits answers

Tavia Marlatt and her mother, Renee, met with Fraser Health officials on Friday, April 5.

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

RCMP helicopter helps track down suspected stolen vehicle in Okanagan

Front line officers and the RCMP Air Services unit immediately converged on the area

7-Eleven to demolish burned Shuswap store

Company official says convenience store will relocate to another location in Salmon Arm

Work closes sections of popular North Okanagan hiking trail

Periodic closures for work upgrades are slated for Vernon’s BX Falls trail

Most Read