Robert Riley Saunders. (File)

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)

Kelowna ex-social worker accused of stealing from foster kids to be tried by judge alone

Robert Riley Saunders is facing 13 criminal charges

A disgraced former Kelowna social worker will stand trial for a variety of fraud and theft charges by judge alone.

After years of investigation and several civil lawsuits, Robert Riley Saunders was arrested in December and charged with 10 counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of theft over $5,000, one count of breach of trust and one count of uttering a forged document.

On Monday, he appeared briefly in a Kelowna courtroom electing to be tried by a Supreme Court Justice sitting without a jury.

Aside from criminal charges, Saunders — as well as the Ministry of Children and Family Development — faced a class-action lawsuit led by former youth in care in B.C.

Statements of claim accuse Saunders of stealing the funds deposited into accounts of those youth, leaving the foster children homeless and subject to physical and sexual abuse, as well as vulnerable to addiction.

In October, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Alan Ross approved a settlement for more than 100 people.

The notice of settlement says each member will get a basic $25,000 payment and those who are Indigenous will get an additional $44,000.

Further damages could be paid to those who experienced homelessness, psychological harm, sexual exploitation, injury, or whose education was delayed, the settlement says.

In January, another civil claim was levied against Saunders, alleging he failed to inform children in his care of programs available to them upon their release from provincial custody. That claim also has the potential to become a class action lawsuit.

Saunders was hired by the ministry in 1996 and transferred to Kelowna in 2001. He was fired in 2018.

Saunders is scheduled to next appear in court on March 8. He remains out of custody on bail.

READ MORE: Ex-social worker accused of stealing from foster kids faces COVID Kelowna court delays

READ MORE: Former Kelowna social worker granted bail

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtFoster care

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More action required in fight against overdose crisis: Vernon councillor
Next story
Boat owner victorious in claim centered around marina fire in the Shuswap

Just Posted

Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu. (Contributed)
Opinion: Vernon-Monashee MLA in support of housing

All types of housing necessary for people, says MLA Harwinder Sandhu

Wyatt Reader, 22, of Calgary, was arrested in Vernon on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after attempting to use stolen credit cards at a local business. (Contributed)
Calgary man pleads guilty after fleeing Vernon police in stolen truck

Wyatt Reader, 22, will be transferred to Alberta where he has unresolved charges

Lake Country residents are warned about another rock slide on Pelmewash Parkway, Feb. 23, 2021. (Melanie Marie photo)
Rockslide on old Lake Country highway

Pelmewash Parkway once again littered with debris

(Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Vehicle incident on Enterprise Way causes traffic delays in Kelowna

Traffic is slow in all directions surrounding the intersection of Enterprise and Dilworth Drive

Interior Health reported 43 new COVID-19 cases in the region Feb. 23, 2021 and no additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
43 new cases of COVID reported in Interior Health

No new deaths, Williams Lake outbreak over

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

A five-storey, 60-unit building has been proposed for 8709 Jubilee Rd. E., Summerland. The proposal will be the subject of a public hearing on March 22. (Image by GTA Architecture)
Affordable housing proposal for Summerland passes first two readings

Five-storey building would have 60 units

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ancestral human remains discovered at B.C. construction site; death likely suspicious

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are investigating a residential break-in at a home on the Barkerville Highway. (File image)
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. Image: The Canadian Press
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Feds agree people with mental illness should have access to MAID — in 2 years

This is one of a number of changes to Bill C-7 proposed by the government

Most Read