Kelowna Election 2018: Need to fill 350 temporary jobs

Part-time positions offer behind-the-scenes job experience

The City of Kelowna needs to hire nearly 350 workers to assist with the 2018 General Local Election in October.

These temporary jobs are available during advanced voting on Oct. 10, 13, 17, 18 and 19, and on election day which is Oct. 20.

While polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., election staff will work full days from as early as 7 a.m. and up to 10 p.m.

It is expected staff remains at the voting location for the full duration of their shift, with breaks scheduled during the day.

“This is an opportunity for people in the community to get involved and gain behind-the-scenes election job experience,” said Karen Needham, Kelowna’s Chief Election Officer.

“We’re looking for people who are passionate about public office, our community and who enjoy connecting with people.”

Presiding Election Officials (PEO) play a critical role at each voting location, ensuring that all electors experience a voting process that is conducted openly, fairly and in compliance with all legislative requirements.

The Alternate Presiding Election Officials support the PEO, electors and all election staff at the voting locations.

This includes providing assistance to electors, curbside voting, and demonstrating use of the voter assist terminal and voting machines.

The Election Officials primary role is to register and distribute ballots to eligible electors and assist with keeping the voting location accessible to all electors.

A mandatory training session will be provided for all positions. The daily rate of pay ranges from $250 to $450 depending on the position, with the training sessions pay built into these rates.

Apply today: applications are now being accepted through the city’s online careers postings website link at www.kelowna.ca/election. The deadline to apply is Aug. 15.

