OGO Scooters, the first available rideshare scooters in Kelowna, made their debut in Kelowna on July 12. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News

Kelowna e-scooter company foils downtown robberies

OGO Scooters staff helped return stolen property three times in 1st week of operations

It was a busy week for OGO Scooters since their launch on July 12.

Not only did over 1000 users book rides with the electric scooter rideshare program over their first week, but OGO staff also foiled three robberies in downtown Kelowna.

Co-owner Kyle Leduc said his staff was in the right place at the right time when would-be thieves tried to make a get-away with Tourism Kelowna merchandise.

“Within the span of 15 minutes, there were two robberies from the downtown site. Our staff hopped on one of our scooters, followed the suspects, called police and led them to the thieves each time,” said Leduc.

“Everything was returned back and the police handled it from there. The staff was very thankful for our help.”

READ MORE: OGO Scooters make Kelowna debut

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP release video of reckless theft out of Southwest Mission

Leduc also said that OGO staff helped a customer find their lost phone by using one of the scooters to track it down on the GPS.

This all loops back into what Leduc said is the future plan for OGO Scooters: to help the community.

“We’re doubling down with our community partners after the start of operations, which has been the whole aim. And we want to thank our users in Kelowna for a great first week.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Monsoon flooding death toll climbs to 164 in South Asia

Just Posted

Olympian brings women empowerment in sports to Kelowna

Two-time medalist Natalie Spooner joined the Girls Rock the Rink event

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Showers to start weekend, sun returning soon

Environment Canada forecasts rain on Saturday and the heat returning next week

Kootnekoff: It’s my strata, and I’ll smoke if I want to (Part 2)

The final part of a legal battle between two strata residents and second-hand smoke

Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen to exhibit work in Kelowna

Gruen’s portfolio includes John Lennon, Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, among many others.

Kelowna woman to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for homeless youth

Victoria Schermel’s climb will raise funds for youth homelessness initiative, The Upstream Project.

July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry crop

Cherry growers say this is the worst season they’ve seen in decades

Recall: Certain Pacific oysters may pose threat of paralytic shellfish poisoning

Consumers urged to either return affected packages or throw them out

How a Kamloops-born man helped put us on the moon

Jim Chamberlin did troubleshooting for the Apollo program, which led to its success

Sexual harassment complaints soaring amid ‘frat boy culture’ in Canada’s airline industry

‘It’s a #MeToo dumpster fire…and it’s exhausting for survivors’

How much do you know about the moon?

To mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, see how well you know space

Okanagan resident’s alleged stolen dog found safe

Nicholas Bozak thanks the public for finding his 17 month old mastiff chow

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

Survivorship Dragon Boat Team wins in Vernon

Team takes top spot in A division at festival

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

Most Read