Kelowna Drug Unit intercepts two Independent Soldiers Gang members with drugs

A search warrant resulted in the intercepted drugs alleged to be for trafficking

On Dec. 19, the Kelowna Drug Unit executed a search warrant in the 500 Block of Valley Rd, Kelowna.

This investigation targeted a 32 year-old male who is a member of the Independent Soldiers Gang, which uncovered a conduit of drugs being trafficked throughout the Okanagan Valley and directly to some of Kelowna’s most vulnerable persons associated to a support shelter in Kelowna.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of a conducted energy weapon, Canadian currency, what is believed to be fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, shatter, oxycontin, methamphetamine, over 1000 various pills, numerous stolen credit cards ID’s, passports, and drug paraphernalia.

RELATED: Class action filed against RCMP over alleged Indigenous mistreatment

RELATED: B.C. RCMP make Grinchy video

A 32 year-old male who is a member of the Independent Soldiers Gang, as well as a 44 year-old male associate may be facing numerous drug and weapon related charges.

“The result of this investigation and drugs seized by the Kelowna Drug Unit, will have a direct impact on the drug supply to not only the vulnerable persons and others in Downtown Kelowna, but also throughout the Okanagan Valley,” said Cpl Jeff Carroll of the Kelowna RCMP Drug Unit.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.