The proposed intersection for the group speeding. (Google Street View)

Kelowna drivers set to raid new speed cameras

The obvious parody event is taking jabs at both the cameras and the Area 51 raid of a similar name

A local radio DJ has taken offence to the implementation of new speed traps in the Kelowna area.

His solution? Organized group speeding.

“Does anyone really want to save lives? Save money on gas? Keep your insurance prices down? Make the world a better place? No. Those are all silly things to fight for. That’s why we should all plan to speed through the cameras at the exact same time,” reads the Facebook group called Storm the new speed cameras, they can’t ticket all of us, which was started by Power 104 FM DJ Big Ginger.

Yes, you heard that right. Big Ginger from Power 104 FM is organizing a mass raid on a local intersection.

The unprecedented event is set for tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.

The plan? Begging for disaster.

“We’ll start a block away, lined up so we’re all exactly two inches from each other’s bumpers. The close proximity will help conceal our license plates and will ensure that we don’t let other traffic in,” Big Ginger said.

“If we time it just right with the lights, we should be able to reach 88mph, set off the flux capacitor, and then be transported back in time to save the family… Wait, that’s something else…”

Okay, okay, the event is an obvious parody of the Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us event that has gained over 2-million participants on Facebook.

So far, just 43 people have marked themselves as going but he does make it clear that this is not to be taken seriously, stating in all caps “THIS IS VERY CLEARLY A PARODY. PLEASE DO NOT SPEED,” at the end of the group’s description.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
