Kelowna dragon boaters donate blood

Kelowna Dragon Boat Paddling Society member Doug Nelmes and president Becky Marks donated blood at the Canadian Blood Services building Saturday as part of the society’s inituative to help others in the community. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

It’s a good day to give blood as part of the Kelowna Dragon Boat Paddling Society.

Member Doug Nelmes donated blood for the 141st time Saturday, April 14. He has been donating his blood since he was 18 and said it’s a good way to check your iron levels, among other things, because a lot of people don’t know they’re deficient.

President Becky Marks, with the society, said the club is very community oriented and this is the first time the dragon boaters are hosting a drive.

“We thought approaching the club and getting our members involved would be a good thing,” she said, adding 100 people signed up to donate blood Saturday.

Related: Former hockey player challenges businesses to donate blood

“Every time you donate it goes onto your team, so we can see how much a team has donated throughout the year,” Nelmes said.

The society plans to hold another clinic in the fall, with the goal to donate even more blood.

As a non-profit, the society also wants to give as much as it can to the community, Marks said.

Canadian Blood Services is located on Dilworth Drive. Walk-ins are welcome and the hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To find out more information visit blood.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.