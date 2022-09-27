Kelowna dogs run to support retired K9s and for T-bones

Smiles, sweat, and slobber were seen at the dog-friendly charity run for retired K-9 pups in Kelowna over the weekend.

On Sept. 25, Ned’s Wish, a charity that covers medical expenses for families of retired RCMP and military dogs, partnered with Canine Heroes Kennel to host the second annual Heroes Run.

READ MORE: Kelowna run will honour police dog who gave his life to protect handler

The event raised $40,000 that will be used to pay for medical expenses of K-9 dogs who are no longer working.

“Dogs don’t have a pension after they retire,” said Chris Brinnen, co-owner of Canine Heroes and former police dog handler.

He explained that after the dogs retire from the force they are either adopted by a family or their handler, to live out the rest of their life in luxury. Unfortunately, after working in the field for years, some dedicated dogs have complex medical needs that can be costly to their family.

At the sunny, Saturday event, Jynx was the first dog to cross the finish line. She, along with all the other pups in attendance, was awarded a delicious T-bone, from T-bones Fresh Meal Market.

Approximately 60 runners and 30 pups were in attendance, with more participating virtually.

Brinnen said that another 30 people joined to watch the police dog demonstrations held at the event.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Dogsrunning