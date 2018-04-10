Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna doesn’t like the increase in gas prices

You may notice a change at the pump today

Visitors and residents alike are unimpressed with Kelowna’s increasing gas prices.

Gas prices in Kelowna have skyrocketed to 136.9 per litre. Last week, the prices were sitting roughly at 128.

The Capital News asked people for their thoughts on the prices as they filled up their vehicles Tuesday.

One woman who was visiting from Winnipeg, said she was surprised by the number.

“Compared to Winnipeg, it’s extremely high. It’s 116 or so at home,” said Kim Spence.

“139 a litre, it’s a little ridiculous,” said Martin Serek. “I was very surprised, my Shadow usually takes a lot of gas.”

“It’s stupid, people are working hard to afford that, you know?” said William Teichroeb, adding he was visiting the area and didn’t expect the gas price to be this high.

Brad Grills said he was concerned about gas prices because he owns a truck that runs back and forth from Kelowna to Calgary.

“Vancouver is like a buck 50,” he said.

He drives an electric scooter to save money.

Renters, landlords to be quizzed on B.C. problems
Armstrong house fire causes significant damage

