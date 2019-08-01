Kelowna did not beat the world record for longest drum roll

Organizations say they will try again next year

More than 200 drummers participated in Kelowna — one of 13 cities across Canada participating in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the ‘largest group drum roll.’ (YouTube)

The attempt to beat the Guinness World Record of “largest group drum roll” was unsuccessful, but organizations prospect they will take another crack at it, next year.

The drum roll featured 13 cities across Canada, beating simultaneously. Although they beat for long enough, some cities weren’t using regulated drums.

“Raku drums are not classified as valid drums in the Guinness Book of World Records,” Helen Yu, national project manager, said. “Unfortunately we told people at the beginning but they still used them.”

Each city had to send in a video of them drumming to the Guinness World Record committee, so members could tally the numbers and see if the record was broken.

However, some videos didn’t show all the necessary components for the World Record committee to crown Canada victorious; such as the wrong drums being used during the official attempt.

“Kelowna did well,” Yu said.

Despite the loss, the Okanagan Chinese Canadian Association (OCCA) said although “the effort was not successful, (they) will try again in 2020.”

The OCCA lead the Kelowna drumming group during Folkfest on Canada Day. More than 200 people participated in the Kelowna event, alone.

The Guinness World Record held for longest group drum roll record is 64 hours, 27 minutes and 59 seconds and the record for longest individual drum roll is 14 hours.