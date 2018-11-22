Kelowna developer named one of Canada’s 100 most powerful women

Renee Wasylyk, CEO of Troika Development Corp., named to WXN’s list for second year in a row

For the second in a row year, Kelowna developer Renee Wasylyk, has has been named one of Canada’s 100 most powerful women by the Women’s Executive Network.

The recognition marks the first time an Okanagan woman has been named to the list twice.

Wasylyk, CEO of Troika Management Corp., said she was humbled by her inclusion on the latest list.

“I am proud to have the opportunity to stand amongst all of these incredible women,” she said.

“To be named the first time was surreal, but to be named two years in a row is simply life-changing. I am honoured and humbled, and it only increases my desire to serve my community.”

Wasylyk, who was named on 2017 and again this year in the entrepreneur category, said her inclusion two years in a row points to the recognition the valley is now receiving in terms of its entrepreneurs and its business community.

She said that recognition has also been helped lately by her brother, Lane Merrifield, founder and former owner of Club Penguin, an online gaming community for children, sitting as a panelist on the CBC television program Dragon’s Den and, in her words, “talking up” the Okanagan every chance he gets.

The Women’s Executive Network list of it most powerful 100 women in Canada was released Thursday, paying tribute to outstanding women across Canada who have advocated for diversity in the workforce, and who serve as an inspiration for the next generation of leaders.

“We are celebrating 100 of Canada’s highest achieving women in diverse fields,” said Sherri Stevens, the network’s CEO.

“All 100 are role models for the generations who will follow – which is why it’s very important to recognize and celebrate their great achievements.”

The list spans the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the initial candidates selected by network’s diversity council. The final vetting process for the 2018 Top 100 award winners was completed by the network’s’s 2017-2018 Diversity Champions.

Past winners include some of Canada’s most iconic women trailblazers such as author Margaret Atwood, astronaut Roberta Bondar, corporate CEO and television Dragon’s Den panelist Arlene Dickinson, Christine Magee, president of Sleep Country Canada, former governor general Michaëlle Jean, Heather Reisman, founder and CEO of Indigo Books & Music and Kathleen Taylor, chairwoman of the Royal Bank of Canada.

This year’s awards gala will go Nov. 22 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, where an expected 1,400 senior professionals will attend.

