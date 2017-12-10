Kelowna-developed technology to be unveiled at Summerhill

Kelowna winery and tech company introduces new technology for phone or tablet

Summerhill Pyramid Winery is using new Kelowna-developed technology to spread its story far beyond the winery grounds.

It is just the beginning for a technology developed by a Kelowna company. Any static object can easily ignite a video, eliminating annoying and time-consuming searches for information. It has application in education, training in the industrial field, Arts and Entertainment, communications and marketing.

Steven Cipes of Summerhill along with the technology’s inventor will demonstrate how simple things like a business card, wine bottle hanger, table talker in a restaurant, a picture in a book or a small sign outside the winery can be activated, coming alive with video you watch on your phone or tablet.

Anything your phone or tablet camera can see could be activated with this technology.

The technology is not limited to marketing or the wine industry; it can be used in a wide variety of settings. For example when you are trying to build furniture from perplexing plans (frustrating to say the least) you could now see an instructional video or when learning how to properly use equipment in an industrial setting, a label on a machine could activate a safety video on your phone or other device.

Intrigued?

Here are the details:

What: You can learn more about this ground-breaking technology, watch a very visual and brief live demo and speak to the technology creator as well as Stephen Cipes of Summerhill.

When: Tuesday, Dec 12 Demonstrations of this new technology starting at 10am until Noon.

You may come anytime during that two hour window. The demonstration will only take a few minutes. Please let me know what time between 10am and Noon works best for you

Where: Summerhill Pyramid Winery 4870 Chute Lake Road

Who: Stephen Cipes can talk about

· Why he became an early adopter

· What potential he sees in the technology which he says “brings video you need to you rather than make you search for it”

The technology’s inventor will demonstrate it and can describe:

· How he came up with the idea

· Why he developed it

· What the future for the technology is

