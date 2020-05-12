Kelowna design firm re-imagines workplaces after COVID-19

Evolve Design is offering space planning packages to help business get back to work safely

A Kelowna-based commercial interior design firm is looking ahead to when workers go back to their offices once the pandemic is over.

Evolve Design Build Build’s space planning specialists have been researching what going back to work will look like while practising physical distancing, understanding how teams will shift, and how to incorporate additional sanitization protocols.

The firm’s owner Jules Galloway said Evolve Design Build also felt the impact of COVID-19 just like many businesses, and they have an idea on how to help.

She said the firm’s staff have spent the time working from home putting together a plan to help businesses go back to work safely while still keeping capacity and efficiency.

“Most companies are assuming this is an expensive service, but it’s not. We have felt the pain of the pandemic on our company as much as most, and we are here to offer a service that helps B.C. get back to business,” Galloway said.

“Being passionate about how the workplace ‘works’, we have made it our business to fully understand the implications of returning to work safely.”

Galloway added considering physical distancing can be a logistical problem for many companies.

“Where do they start? What do they do with extra furniture? How do they re-organize the space and build confidence for their teams to return? We have made the process smooth and easy to understand, considering every aspect.”

Evolve Design Build’s plans all adhere to the latest information and recommendations from Health Canada and the provincial health officer.

The firm now has a comprehensive ‘return to work’ package, which includes an onsite measurement of a company’s existing space, a professional CAD drawing and a space plan with recommendations based on current furniture and operational requirements. The firm can also provide moving and storage services if needed, as well as temporary COVID-19 signage and personal protection packs.

For more information, visit the firm’s site.

READ: Pedestrians only: Kelowna mayor wants to expand open spaces for restaurants

READ: Funeral homes face PPE shortage as COVID crisis continues

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
We’re lovin’ it: Kelowna settles lengthy legal battle with McDonalds for over $2M

Just Posted

Kelowna design firm re-imagines workplaces after COVID-19

Evolve Design is offering space planning packages to help business get back to work safely

We’re lovin’ it: Kelowna settles lengthy legal battle with McDonalds for over $2M

The legal action stemmed from the 2007 construction of the William R. Bennett Bridge

Pedestrians only: Kelowna mayor wants to expand open spaces for restaurants

‘It would help create more space for businesses that are going to be losing space in light of physical distancing requirements’ - Mayor Colin Basran

West Kelowna picnic business offering intimate grad celebration

Owner Kristy Lockhart said a smaller celebration can still be just as good during this time

Kelowna council streamlines development approval process

Council voted unanimously in favour that DVP applications be separated into major and minor catergories

Kelowna mayor and WFN chief join Haircuts for Health Centre

The money will go to support Okanagan College’s Health Sciences Centre

Alleged impaired driver travels wrong way down West Kelowna street

The man was taken back to the detachment where he provided two breath samples

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Youth soccer, minor baseball in Shuswap hope for word from provincial associations

Government reps meet with B.C. associations to work out protocols for play

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Dyer: The mess that is plastic recycling

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

HERGOTT: Another dog attack in the Okanagan

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Most Read