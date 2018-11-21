Kelowna cyclist sent to hospital after colliding with truck

A woman was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning

A 51-year-old Kelowna woman was sent to the hospital this morning after colliding with a car.

On Nov. 21, at approximately 7 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP was called to assist BC Ambulance Service with a report of a cyclist involved collision at the intersection of Burtch Road and KLO Road in Kelowna. Police learned the driver of a red Dodge Ram pickup truck had been stopped in the westbound lanes of KLO Road, moving forward slowly while waiting to conduct a right-hand turn onto Burtch Road. The cyclist collided with the front passenger side of the pickup truck, according to RCMP in a news release.

The cyclist was medically assessed at the scene by emergency paramedics. She was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service for medical treatment of relatively minor injuries to her arm, the release said.

“Police are commending the cyclist for not only wearing a proper helmet, but also for displaying a front headlight and a flashing red light on the rear of her bicycle,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

Lighting conditions are believed to have played a role in the incident, which is prompting a reminder from officials to all road users to use extra caution at all times.

The driver, a 61-year-old Kelowna man, remained at the scene. He was issued a fine under the BC Motor Vehicle Act for allegedly failing to yield to the right of way.


