Kelowna COVID protester facing charges of assault in court next month

David Lindsay will enter a plea on April 7

One of Kelowna’s most prolific COVID-19 mandate protesters is expected to enter a plea on assault charges on April 7.

David Lindsay did not appear in court March 17 and instead was represented by legal counsel who requested the arraignment hearing be put over to next month.

Lindsay is facing two charges of assault, relating to an incident on Aug. 19, 2021 where Lindsay allegedly assaulted a Paladin Security guard and an Interior Health manager.

There was a warrant issued for Lindsay’s arrest earlier this year after he failed to appear in court.

He also faces charges out of Penticton for failing to wear a face-covering indoors in a public space, as well as for alleged abusive or belligerent behaviour, after a Dec. 18, 2020, incident.

The avid anti-lock down protester has appeared in the Kelowna Law Courts 30 times since 2005.

Lindsay was declared a vexatious litigant in 2006 and since has been involved in unique cases, including one where he argued that he is not a “person” under the Income Tax Act and should not have to file income tax returns.

Lindsay has been handed multiple fines worth several thousand dollars by the Kelowna RCMP for his actions at COVID-19 mandate protests he organized, which often targeted Interior Health facilities and schools. He also organized weekly protests at Kelowna’s Stuart Park.

