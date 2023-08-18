Kelowna Courthouse closed due to wildfire

The Kelowna courthouse is closed due to the McDougall Creek wildfire and the fire raging in the Glenmore area.

The Provincial Court closed about 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Filing remotely by email, or using Court Services Online where available is still an option while the registry is closed, but will not be processed before August 21.

This situation will continue to be monitored and any further announcements will be posted on the Provincial Court website.

READ MORE: Aggressive wildfire in Kelowna closes Knox Mountain and Dilworth Mountain parks

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresbcwildfireBreaking NewsKelowna