Kelowna couple watch in horror as dog gets attacked

A Kelowna couple is still in shock after a woman allegedly allowed her larged breed dog to viciously attack their two pups.

Megan Rae Sterling and her husband were out for a stroll along the lakeshore in Kelowna, on Monday morning, with their two dogs on leash. That is when Sterling claims a blonde woman, who was also walking a dog, lost the grip of the leash.

As Sterling describes in a Facebook post, the dog sprinted towards her from 30 feet away, aggressively attacking and biting Sterling’s French bulldog.

“The lady didn’t do anything,” said Sterling. “I had to pull the dog off Jukkas neck (our Frenchie) he came out in rough shape. He had to go to the vet immediately as he was bleeding pretty bad from his backside, neck and head.

According to Sterling, this isn’t the first time they’ve had a close encounter with the woman and her large sheepdog type breed. Sterling’s husband has warned the lady on multiple occasions to keep the dog muzzled or on a proper leash.

“This huge dog is aggressive to pets and people,” said Sterling.

Meanwhile, the Sterlings are stuck with a large vet bill. However, they’re thankful their French bulldog will recover.

A complaint to the RDCO Dog Services has been made and an active investigation is ongoing.

RDCO is also attempting to confirm the owner of the dog that attacked. Anyone with information on the owner or the incident is asked to contact the RDCO Dog Service at 250-469-6284.

READ MORE: Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

READ MORE: Canada Post carrier seriously injured after dog attack in Greater Victoria

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.