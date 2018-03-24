Credit: GoFundMe

Kelowna couple hoping for a miracle

Endang Suslash is hoping to stay in Canada so she continue receiving treatment for kidney failure

An overseas love story has taken a turn for the worst for a Kelowna couple.

Patrick McQuary and Endang Suslash met two years ago in Taiwan. They fell in love almost instantly, McQuary’s sister Karalee McQuary said.

A few days before leaving for Canada from Asia the pair fell ill with what they thought was a cold, but Suslash did not recover.

As soon as they landed in Kelowna she was brought to Kelowna General Hosptial and told the news she had kidney failure.

Suslash, 30, has spent the last two years going to dialysis each week at KGH and pending her permanent residence, had a kidney transplant lined up. She has been married to Patrick, 26, for two years and has been working towards getting her Canadian citizenship, said Karalee.

On March 22, the couple found out her permanent residence request was denied and that she has to go back to Indonesia. They fear she will not survive the flight home let alone the healthcare system overseas, said Karalee. “She’s on so many different medications and there’s a port in her heart. The healthcare there, you have to pay for everything in cash and it’s not a good situation.”

The family is hoping for a miracle and have asked for the decision to be appealed. They find out if she can stay in Canada April 6.

A GoFundMe page has been set up with a goal to reach $10,000 to support Suslash’s treatment in Indonesia. If she is able to stay in the country, the money will be donated to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, said Karalee.

As of Saturday morning, $1,610 has been raised.

