Kelowna council to vote on another policy-breaking pot shop

City staff is recommending non-support as it would be within 500m of two already-approved stores

Another application for a policy-breaking pot shop will be considered by Kelowna city council.

On April 20, council will hear city staff’s report recommending non-support on the application for a new cannabis store at the Capri Centre Mall — within 500 metres of two other approved shops.

The proposed shop would sit 398 metres from one approved on Harvey Avenue and 221 metres from one on Lawrence Avenue.

“The application to reduce the distance between cannabis stores by nearly half does not meet the intent to limit the clustering of this use,” read the report. “Additionally, the proposal is requesting a reduction for two establishments which exacerbates the clustering issue.”

This is the fourth application to come before council breaching the 500-metre policy set out by the city. The issue has proven divisive among councillors in the past.

The first time a similar issue went to council was in October 2019, when a shop on Bernard Avenue was approved despite being within the allowable limit of another shop. Since then, two shops in breach of the policy were nixed by council, though not all councillors were on board with the decision.

“The federal government says it’s legal; I think we should be treating it as such,” said Coun. Charlie Hodge during a March 9 meeting.

Most councillors have, however, expressed their interest to see how the local market looks when all of the 18 already-approved shops open before approving another one.

