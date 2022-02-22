Kelowna council to consider pot shop and a potentially higher building at public hearing

Public can have their say on March 1.

Council will consider another cannabis retail store, as well as allowing a proposed apartment building to grow from four storeys to eight, at a public hearing next week (Mar. 1).

Vibona Enterprises Ltd. wants to build a cannabis retail store at 1310 St. Paul Street near Cawston Ave. Council would need to approve rezoning the property from general industrial to central business commercial (retail cannabis sales). Council gave first reading to the rezoning bylaw at their Feb. 7, regular meeting.

During its Feb. 14 meeting, council approved a bylaw amendment to allow for a retail cannabis sales establishment within 500 metres of other approved retail cannabis sales establishments located at 547-549 Bernard Avenue, 1636-1652 Pandosy Street, and within 150 metres of Kasugai Garden Park on Water Street. GBD Holdings Inc. is proposing a retail cannabis sales outlet at 520-526 Bernard Avenue. Councillor Brad Seiben voted against the rezoning.

Arlington Street Investments Inc. is looking for a site-specific text amendment to its development at 155, 165, and 175-179 Rutland Road to allow a maximum building height of eight storeys. The applicant is proposing a 98-unit rental apartment building for the site. Current zoning allows for a maximum height of four storeys. City staff is recommending council support the amendment.

This week council members will tour community facilities and redeveloped sites in the Lower Mainland. The tours are Feb. 24-25 and include the West Vancouver Community Centre, Edmonds Community Centre in Burnaby, Minirou Centre for Active Living in Richmond, and Hillcrest Aquatic Centre in Vancouver. Visits to the redeveloped North Vancouver shipyards, Olympic Village and False Creek are also part of the itinerary.

The tours are considered special meetings of council since a quorum of council members will be attending, and information received is part of their decision-making process.

