Kelowna council sends proposal back to public hearing due to changes

Council initially approved a set of townhouses but plans changed to a 4-1/2 storey apartment

A rendering of the proposed building on Coronation Avenue. (Contributed)

Kelowna-based New Town Architecture has changed its mind on the type of development it’s planning for a downtown lot.

While council had previously approved the development as a set of townhouses on Coronation Avenue, the developer has changed its proposal to a 4-1/2 storey, 36-unit condo development, prompting city staff to suggest a zoning change.

“The modification to the proposal includes changing the multi-family building from a townhouse development to an apartment building, which impacts many of the zoning regulations,” read city staff’s report.

As such, council voted in favour city staff’s recommendation to rescind the second and third readings of the permit and send it again to a public hearing.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran expressed his concern considering the city’s housing diversity.

“I totally appreciate that this is the right zoning,” he said. “But I also know from our housing needs assessment that we need different types of housing. I really liked the townhouse form; I thought this was a good place for townhomes.”

The application will now move to a public hearing at a later date.

READ MORE: Kelowna ends two-tier tax paying penalty

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teen snowboarder reported missing at Sun Peaks found
Next story
Report tells Health Canada to rethink funding in opioids fight

Just Posted

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.

Snow coming back to Kelowna tomorrow

The weekend was nice and warm, but get ready for more snow

Kelowna council sends proposal back to public hearing due to changes

Council initially approved a set of townhouses but plans changed to a 4-1/2 storey apartment

Whiski-Jacks Pub donates $6,000 to Central Okanagan Food Bank

The Pub located in West Kelowna has been donating as part of their initiative to end hunger in the community

Warriors sign top prospect Marcus Joughin for the 2020-21 season

The 5’11 forward has 12 goals and 44 assists in just 42 games with New Hampton Prep this season

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

Story of fatal misadventure emerging from B.C. river search for missing men

Two dead, another missing after torrential rains swell Sooke River on southern Vancouver Island

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

PHOTOS: Canada-USA women’s hockey rivalry on display in Victoria

Team Canada takes first Rivalry Series win on home ice

Canadians in Wuhan to be evacuated Thursday, government letter says

The government can’t guarantee that everyone who is eligible will be able to board the plane

Morning Start: 1892 sternwheeler on Okanagan Lake

Your morning start for Tuesday, February 4th, 2020

WATCH: Mother-son duo sing to raise funds for North Okanagan kids

Justin J. Moore returns after viral video with dad, kicks off NONA’s first talent show fundraiser

‘My world fell apart,’ slain Abbotsford cop’s wife tells court as killer sentenced

Oscar Arfmann, guilty of killing Const. John Davidson, receives life sentence

Suspect disarms B.C. Mountie, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon

Two Surrey RCMP officers sent to hospital after scuffle

Most Read