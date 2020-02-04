Kelowna council sends proposal back to public hearing due to changes

A rendering of the proposed building on Coronation Avenue. (Contributed)

Council initially approved a set of townhouses but plans changed to a 4-1/2 storey apartment

Kelowna-based New Town Architecture has changed its mind on the type of development it’s planning for a downtown lot.

While council had previously approved the development as a set of townhouses on Coronation Avenue, the developer has changed its proposal to a 4-1/2 storey, 36-unit condo development, prompting city staff to suggest a zoning change.

“The modification to the proposal includes changing the multi-family building from a townhouse development to an apartment building, which impacts many of the zoning regulations,” read city staff’s report.

As such, council voted in favour city staff’s recommendation to rescind the second and third readings of the permit and send it again to a public hearing.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran expressed his concern considering the city’s housing diversity.

“I totally appreciate that this is the right zoning,” he said. “But I also know from our housing needs assessment that we need different types of housing. I really liked the townhouse form; I thought this was a good place for townhomes.”

The application will now move to a public hearing at a later date.

