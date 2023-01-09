Kelowna council pushes for public hearing on next addition of Ponds development

Concerns from neighbours over the next phase of The Ponds development have prompted city council to send the rezoning of the property to a public hearing.

A 31-unit townhouse development is being proposed for Heweston Court, near Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park, however, because it meets the intent of the city’s 2040 Official Community Plan, a public hearing is not automatically required.

During the first regular meeting of the new year (Jan. 9) several councillors said they had received public concerns about the project including density, site preparation, and potential blasting work.

“We have an ask to change the density in this case,” said Coun. Gord Lovegrove. “I think we have to give the local experts, the neighbours, their due.”

Staff told council that blasting is somewhat common in hillside areas and that the developer would need to apply for a blasting permit.

Coun. Mohini Singh made the motion to have the rezoning issue taken to a public hearing.

“It behooves to hear what the public has to say,” she said.

Coun. Luke Stack pointed out that the public hearing would only deal with the rezoning issue.

“This is fairly straightforward and consistent, but can see the desire to take to a public hearing, but talking about zoning only and not other issues. It really should not be influencing council’s decision on rezoning.”

Mayor Tom Dyas excused himself from the vote citing a conflict of interest.

The public hearing has been set for Feb. 14.

City CouncilCity of KelownadevelopmentRezoning