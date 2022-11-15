Accelerate Okanagan’s fourth annual OKGN Angel Summit in 2021. (Photo contributed)

Accelerate Okanagan’s fourth annual OKGN Angel Summit in 2021. (Photo contributed)

Kelowna council pledges support to Okanagan entrepreneurs

Council approves $4,000 contribution to Accelerate Okanagan Angel Summit

The City of Kelowna is looking to solidify its sponsorship of a program that champions Okanagan entrepreneurs.

The Accelerate Okanagan OKGN Angel Summit brings together start-up tech businesses and investors every year to take part in a 10-week program that sees the eventual winner receive an investment of up to $250,000.

The city has, for the past four years, contributed $4,000 annually to the organization, with the money coming from council contingency funds.

In approving support for the 2023 summit, councillors asked staff if there might be another, more reliable funding source to draw from.

“I think it would be advantageous for us to look at other options so that we have more of a consistent basis of funding,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

Council directed staff to research possible different avenues of funding to support the OKGN Angel Summit in the future.

Since its inception in 2019, the Summit has:

  • trained 74 angel investors (22% of whom are women);
  • supported/trained 168 companies;
  • established four investment funds that distributed $580,000 in direct investment which in turn leveraged $22.6 million in indirect investment.

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves rezoning for large apartment complex on Harvey Ave.

READ MORE: Peachland council to discuss limiting building heights along Beach Avenue

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
One bedroom rent in Kelowna almost at $2,000 monthly
Next story
Racism when using First Nations status cards a ‘near-universal experience’: UBCIC study

Just Posted

ambulance
‘When people call 911 they expect help’: Okanagan MLAs demand solutions to ambulance reduction

Lake Life Lottery winner Allen Davenport behind the wheel of his new 2022 Mustang convertible. (Photo/KGH Foundation)
Kelowna hospital employee wins convertible, vacation in Lake Life Lottery

Pixabay image
One bedroom rent in Kelowna almost at $2,000 monthly

On-street parking in downtown Kelowna will be free on Saturdays in December. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna council approves free parking on Saturdays for holiday shopping