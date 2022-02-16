Kelowna council nets $20M in grants for 2021

‘The success of the grant management program is due to the dedication of numerous city staff’

The City of Kelowna received $20 million in grants from various provincial and federal government programs in 2021.

Some of the highlights include $9 million for the Kelowna septic system elimination and sewer connection project.

“This project includes eliminating over 600 aging septic fields from Central Rutland, Rio-Rialto, and a creek crossing for future servicing of the Hall Road connection area, ” said Michelle Kam, grants and special projects manager.

A grant of $3.2 million will go to the city’s outdoor sheltering, providing additional support and services to people sheltering outdoors.

“The grant will also be used to fund key community partners that are contributing to the implementation of the outdoor sheltering strategy,” said Kam. “Including PEOPLE Employment Services, Metro, Community, Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, and the Canadian Mental Health Association.”

The city also received $2.4 million for the Rutland to Okanagan Rail Trail active transport corridor.

“This project will provide an all-ages and abilities multi-use path connecting Rutland to the Rail Trail,” said Kam.

The city managed 30 grant contracts with a value of more than $55 million.

“That’s over the lifespan of the grant,” explained Kam. “We may have some that are one-year grants, some that are multi-year grants. We even have some that are 10-year grants.”

Kam noted the success of the grant management program is due to the dedication of numerous city staff.

