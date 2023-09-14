Kelowna council lobbyist registry will be made public

The policy requires individuals or groups to register meetings with council

There will now be a public record when individuals or groups seek to influence a decision of Kelowna council.

However, councillors had several questions and concerns before unanimously approving a lobbyist registry at its regular meeting on Sep. 11.

Coun. Rick Webber felt the wording of the policy, which reads in part “applies to individuals or groups, whether paid or unpaid, who communicate with a member of council in an attempt to influence a decision of council,” was too broad.

“Anybody who comes up to us and says ‘hey, we need a new community theatre,’ that’s lobbying,” added Webber. “That’s just my opinion.”

Those engaging in lobbying are required to register with the city, which will be published online for the public to access.

Coun. Luke Stack asked if multiple meetings on a particular item would be tracked, and was told by staff there would only be a single registration.

He pointed out that a lobbyist may end up meeting several times with the mayor or council which wouldn’t be reflected.

“In many ways that goes to the root of this whole thing in my mind.”

City Clerk Stephen Flemming said that few municipalities in B.C. have such a registry.

“So this will also be something that evolves as it’s used, and will be back before council as we figure out what works and what doesn’t work.”

Coun. Ron Cannan asked if there is a similar registry for staff who meet with developers.

“Staff has a deep policy around principles and conduct that address similar things, in a different capacity, that is in your code of conduct…but no we do not register private staff meetings with development applications or others,” responded Doug Gilchrist, city manager.

Several councillors raised concerns about their speaking with community groups or individual citizens.

Mayor Tom Days pointed out the registry is for those specifically lobbying council on a project or development.

“It is not to stifle us from speaking to people who put us in this office by any means,” Dyas added.

If the applicant of a development submission does not initially register, they will be given the opportunity to do so.

If they still neglect to register council will not consider their application until they comply.

