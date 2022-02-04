Kelowna council considers 2 cannabis applications

Kelowna city staff are recommending council approve rezoning for a new retail cannabis store in the downtown area.

Vibona Enterprises Ltd. is proposing the store for 1310 St. Paul Street near Cawston Aveue. A staff report says the application was received before the close of the first intake of retail cannabis sales establishment applications as of Nov. 30, 2018. The applicant was unable to complete the previous rezoning application, which expired. Vibona has since resubmitted the application, which council will consider at their regular meeting on Feb. 7.

Council would need to approve rezoning the property from general industrial to central business commercial (retail cannabis sales) and then send it to a public hearing. The Provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (PLCRB) would have final say in granting a non-medical cannabis retail store license.

Bogart B.C. Investments Ltd. is also looking for support from council for a PLCRB licence application for its proposed store across Highway 97 from the Kelowna International Airport.

The store is proposed for 5507 Airport Way under the Bean Cannabis Shop brand. The company has stores in Port Alberni and Powell River, with a fourth location planned for Kamloops.

Bogart president, Kelly Rankin, is from Kelowna and is now based on the Sunshine Coast.

(Photo: Bogart Investments B.C. Ltd.)

