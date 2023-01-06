Kelowna council committee appointments made

Kelowna city council members have been named to a variety of appointments for internal and external committee work.
“We are fortunate to have councillors with a broad variety of backgrounds who can provide expert advice and guidance to deliver on the key priorities of our residents,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “Through my discussions with council members, I know they will all bring great passion and dedication to their committee appointments.”
Here is the list of committees and the council members named to participate:
– Kelowna Chamber of Commerce: Maxine DeHart;
– Uptown Rutland Business Association: Tom Dyas;
– Downtown Kelowna Association: Rick Webber;
– Southern Interior Municipal Employers’ Association: Gord Lovegrove;
– Tourism Kelowna: Charlie Hodge;
– Airport Advisory Committee: Tom Dyas, Ron Cannan;
– Economic Development Commission: Luke Stack;
– Okanagan Regional Library: Loyal Wooldridge;
– Central Okanagan Committee for Safe Schools: Ron Cannan, Mohini Singh;
– Kasuagai Sister City Society: Rick Webber;
– City of Kelowna Audit Committee: Tom Dyas, Ron Cannan, Luke Stack;
– Parcel Tax Review Committee: Luke Stack, Maxine DeHart, Rick Webber;
– Civic Awards: Maxine DeHart;
– Bio-Solids Advisory Committee: Gord Lovegrove, Loyal Wooldridge, Mohini Singh.
