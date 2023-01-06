(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Kelowna council committee appointments made

‘We are fortunate to have councillors with a broad variety of backgrounds’

Kelowna city council members have been named to a variety of appointments for internal and external committee work.

“We are fortunate to have councillors with a broad variety of backgrounds who can provide expert advice and guidance to deliver on the key priorities of our residents,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “Through my discussions with council members, I know they will all bring great passion and dedication to their committee appointments.”

Here is the list of committees and the council members named to participate:

– Kelowna Chamber of Commerce: Maxine DeHart;

– Uptown Rutland Business Association: Tom Dyas;

– Downtown Kelowna Association: Rick Webber;

– Southern Interior Municipal Employers’ Association: Gord Lovegrove;

– Tourism Kelowna: Charlie Hodge;

– Airport Advisory Committee: Tom Dyas, Ron Cannan;

– Economic Development Commission: Luke Stack;

– Okanagan Regional Library: Loyal Wooldridge;

– Central Okanagan Committee for Safe Schools: Ron Cannan, Mohini Singh;

– Kasuagai Sister City Society: Rick Webber;

– City of Kelowna Audit Committee: Tom Dyas, Ron Cannan, Luke Stack;

– Parcel Tax Review Committee: Luke Stack, Maxine DeHart, Rick Webber;

– Civic Awards: Maxine DeHart;

– Bio-Solids Advisory Committee: Gord Lovegrove, Loyal Wooldridge, Mohini Singh.

READ MORE: Major housing development planned for Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vaagen Fibre Canada ‘indefinitely’ shuts down Midway mill operation
Next story
Fairy Creek protester gets lesser sentence after camping gear crushed

Just Posted

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is launching the second province-wide survey of residents living in all 294 publicly subsidized long-term care homes in B.C., and is need of volunteers to conduct the survey in West Kelowna. (File photo)
Volunteers needed in West Kelowna to conduct senior survey

(Black Press file photo)
Kelowna council committee appointments made

Approximately 55 chicks were rescued from the hatchery (Barak Mayer/ Meat the Victims Israel)
Israeli police response to animal rights a stark contrast to that of B.C. police: Kelowna activist

Grey Fox Brewing is the newest brewery in the Okanagan and is the first that is fully gluten-free. (@greyfoxbrewery/Instagram)
Grab a growler of gluten-free beer at new Lake Country brewery