Nine Kelowna city council candidates set up tables during the Imagine Pandosy Art Festival held Aug. 28 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Kelowna council candidates meet community at Imagine Pandosy festival

The arts festival was hosted by the KLO Neighbourhood Association

There was lots to see on Pandosy Street Sunday (Aug. 28) for the second annual Imagine Pandosy Art Festival.

With the municipal election coming up on Oct. 15, host group KLO Neighbourhood Association invited Kelowna city council candidates to set up tables and speak with the community.

The councillor candidates in attendance were Davis Kyle, Bal Grewal, Christopher Bocskei, Noel Wentworth, Elaine McMurray, Susan Ames, Gord Lovegrove, and Tom Macauley.

The only mayoral candidate with a table at the event was Tom Dyas.

After meeting potential leaders of the city, families were able to enjoy live entertainment, craft and business vendors, food, face painting, and a raffle.

Pop-up banner image