Kelowna council approves rental housing project

Plan for former packinghouse site calls for 148 rental units

Adding a residential component to an industrial land redevelopment in Kelowna’s north end has city council’s blessing—but not without registering some concerns.

Those concerns largely aligned with issues raised by the city’s planning staff, which recommended approval of the proposal.

PC Urban, owner of the former BC Tree Fruit Packinghouse site, wants to build 148 rental units on the southwest corner of the property, fronting on Richter and Clement.

While the development would occupy one-third of the land use, the remaining parcels, earmarked for industrial use, have no definitive plans in place yet.

Related: Rental housing proposal submitted

Coun. Mohini Singh said she is happy to see the concept come forward, but she hopes to see more of a “wow factor” in the final design.

“This is a key location in our community…I’m really looking for more than just throwing up a building, a coffee shop and some trees. That is not going to cut it,” Singh said.

“For all intents and purposes this site is part of our downtown core and is right across from our new RCMP building. I’m looking for something spectacular for that site.”

A mix of commercial and residential use intended for the project, the rental component represents about a 2.8 per cent increase in the rental housing supply within Kelowna’s Central Metropolitan Area, and is part of an overall 22 per cent increase in primary rental housing either approved or in the planning stages.

Coun. Gail Given cautioned that while this project might fill a need, losing industrial land the city needs to foster residential development is not ideal.

“I don’t want this to be the slippery edge of a slope we go down where developers starting looking at our industrial zoned lands as residential potential. That should not be our intent in supporting this project,” Given said.

“I would hate to see our industrial sites redeveloped as we really do need that land for industrial purposes. And I would not like to see any further residential (development) bleeding into this project either.”

Part of the residential project amenities calls for a strong urban edge and street wall at the intersection of Clement Avenue and Richter Street, but planning staff added that sufficient land will be set aside, about four metres, to allocate for the continual upgrade of Clement.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna crew knocks down attic fire in Rutland
Next story
Student produces gun at Princeton Secondary School

Just Posted

Okanagan Lake levels stay steady but snowpack is growing: officials

Whether or not the tributaries and creeks flood depends on how suddenly the snowpack begins to melt,

Kelowna council approves rental housing project

Plan for former packinghouse site calls for 148 rental units

Business as usual at controversial Lake Country inn, despite failure to attain a licence

The inn’s business licence was not renewed last year

Kelowna crew knocks down attic fire in Rutland

No one home at the time as Kelowna Fire Department extinguishes small blaze on Cactus Road

Okanagan realtors add voices to anti-speculation tax coalition

This speculation tax is likely to harm the very people the government is trying to protect

Sunshine and above-average temperatures all week

We can expect to enjoy this warm sunshine all week long

Penticton robbery trial starts days before accused’s murder trial

Narcotics, cash stolen from pharmacy; accused scheduled for murder trial next week in Abbotsford

Judith Guichon steps down as Lieutenant Governor of B.C.

Election decision didn’t make her best moments from the past six years

Vancouver to rake in $30 million in empty homes tax in first year

The tax is the first of its kind in Canada, and was intended to address the city’s near-zero vacancy rate

Toronto songstress shares indie vibes with Okanagan

Emma Cook will rock Penticton’s The Elite April 28 before she hits Vernon’s Record City April 29

B.C.’s snowpack continues to increase, melting delayed

River Forecast Centre official says sudden melting further into the season could cause flooding

Student produces gun at Princeton Secondary School

Starter pistol confiscated, RCMP are investigating

Another B.C. First Nation voices support for Kinder Morgan pipeline

Simpcw First Nation claims people living on one-third of pipeline route support the project

Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office

The sexual orientation and gender identity program was launched as a pilot project last year

Most Read