Kelowna council approves free parking on Saturdays for holiday shopping

For the 28th year in a row, on-street parking downtown will be free of charge for holiday shoppers on Saturdays in December.

Council approved the request from the Downtown Kelowna Association at its Nov. 14 meeting. It means the city will lose about $35,000 in revenue for the five days of free parking.

“The posted time limits would continue to apply, and be enforced to ensure long-term parkers such as employees are not occupying available on-street parking,” said Dave Duncan, parking services manager.

Staff is actively seeking a corporate sponsor to minimize the financial impact of these types of initiatives in the future, added Duncan. An opportunity to provide no-charge transit across the city during free parking days in December 2023 is also being looked at by staff.

In a letter to council, the DKA noted that the program is an important, value-added initiative for downtown retailers, services, and restaurants during the holiday shopping season.

“Again this year, downtown businesses continue to face uncertainty in the face of a changing economy and can use the help to attract more customers to shop downtown Kelowna,” the letter stated.

