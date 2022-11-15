On-street parking in downtown Kelowna will be free on Saturdays in December. (Black Press file photo)

On-street parking in downtown Kelowna will be free on Saturdays in December. (Black Press file photo)

Kelowna council approves free parking on Saturdays for holiday shopping

Council approved the request from the Downtown Kelowna Association

For the 28th year in a row, on-street parking downtown will be free of charge for holiday shoppers on Saturdays in December.

Council approved the request from the Downtown Kelowna Association at its Nov. 14 meeting. It means the city will lose about $35,000 in revenue for the five days of free parking.

“The posted time limits would continue to apply, and be enforced to ensure long-term parkers such as employees are not occupying available on-street parking,” said Dave Duncan, parking services manager.

Staff is actively seeking a corporate sponsor to minimize the financial impact of these types of initiatives in the future, added Duncan. An opportunity to provide no-charge transit across the city during free parking days in December 2023 is also being looked at by staff.

In a letter to council, the DKA noted that the program is an important, value-added initiative for downtown retailers, services, and restaurants during the holiday shopping season.

“Again this year, downtown businesses continue to face uncertainty in the face of a changing economy and can use the help to attract more customers to shop downtown Kelowna,” the letter stated.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors hoping to fill hampers for Christmas

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaKelownaparking

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Japan to reopen to cruise ships after 2.5-year ban
Next story
Bird flu fighters in B.C. face unprecedented challenge, as H5N1 spreads across Canada

Just Posted

Lake Life Lottery winner Allen Davenport behind the wheel of his new 2022 Mustang convertible. (Photo/KGH Foundation)
Kelowna hospital employee wins convertible, vacation in Lake Life Lottery

Pixabay image
One bedroom rent in Kelowna almost at $2,000 monthly

On-street parking in downtown Kelowna will be free on Saturdays in December. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna council approves free parking on Saturdays for holiday shopping

The 3rd Annual Kettle Valley Santa Parade is set for Dec. 3 (contributed)
Parade with a Purpose: Kelowna parade raising funds for youth recovery