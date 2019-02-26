Kelowna council approves first step to short-term rental regulations

On Monday, Feb. 25, council gave first reading to a zoning bylaw amendment

Kelowna city council is moving forward on regulations for short-term rentals.

On Monday, Feb. 25, council gave first reading to a zoning bylaw amendment for short-term rental accommodations.

“Since last fall, we’ve made some adjustments and are bringing forward regulations that balance several objectives,” said Laura Bentley, community planning supervisor with the city. “Residents will have an opportunity to provide feedback at a public hearing, and we aim to have new regulations in place this spring.”

The regulations would allow short-term rentals in an operator’s principal residence in residential and mixed-use commercial zones, though they would not be allowed in secondary suites or carriage houses. Currently, short-term rentals are only allowed in some commercial zones. Select tourist areas would continue to allow short-term rentals without being limited to an operator’s principal residence. Anyone looking to operate a short-term rental would need to obtain a business licence, according to a city news release.

The public is invited to comment on the proposed regulations at a public hearing on Tuesday, March 12, at 6 p.m. in council chambers. Written feedback may be submitted by 4 p.m. on Monday, March 11, either by email to cityclerk@kelowna.ca or by letter to the Office of the City Clerk, 1435 Water Street, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1J4.

For more information about the proposed short-term rental regulations and the Healthy Housing Strategy, visit kelowna.ca/planningprojects.


