Kelowna city council in chambers. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

Kelowna city council in chambers. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

Kelowna council approves 2023 carryover budget requests

Budget carryover projects do not add to the current year’s taxation demand

The 2023 budget carryovers include $237.3 million in operating and capital expenditures for projects that were unable to be completed in 2022 or that are multi-year projects set for completion within the next few years.

These include the airport improvement program, Rutland Centre sewer connection project, Mill Creek Flood Projection project, and a Highway 97 pedestrian overpass.

Budget carryover projects do not add to the current year’s taxation demand, as they are funded through the previous year’s council-approved budget.

“The total 2023 preliminary budget is $528.6 million,” said Melanie Antunes, financial planning manager.

“Of that, the gross taxation demand is $175.1 million. Typically, 25 per cent of the city’s operating and capital costs will come from annual taxation.

There are three stages of the city’s annual budget process. The preliminary budget in December, carryovers in March and the final budget that will be presented on April 24, 2023.

At that time, council will consider the final budget for adoption, including setting the final taxation demand increase.

Based on the average value of a single-detached home in Kelowna, in December council approved an $86.88 increase to property taxes ($7.24 per month).

More information on the 2023 preliminary budget can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves less than 4 per cent property tax increase

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

budgetCity CouncilCity of KelownaProperty taxes

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Kelowna council appalled by attack on international student
Next story
Merritt man files complaint over derogatory comments on medical file

Just Posted

Former city councillor, and Okanagan MLA and MP, Al Horning was honoured by Kelowna council on Feb. 6,2023. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Former Kelowna councillor, Okanagan MP/MLA: Al Horning dead at 83

(Black Press file photo)
Kelowna Safeway fined for selling smokes to minor

Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)
‘Above and beyond’: International student assaulted in Kelowna thanks Canadians for support

Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport Lana Popham (front row second from left), Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Future Skills Selina Robinson (front row third from left) and Okanagan College President Dr. Neil Fassina (front row right) were on hand for the announcement for a new food, wine and tourism centre for the college. (Photo/Gaary Barnes)
Province cooks up new centre for tourism, culinary arts at Okanagan College