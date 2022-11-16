Conceptual rendering of 19-storey tower proposed for 1333 Bertram Street. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Kelowna council approves 19-storey Bertram Street high-rise

Mission Group proposing 157-unit rental-only building

Kelowna council will allow a high-rise planned for Bertram Street to top out at 19 storeys.

A staff report to city council states that the permitted building height for that site is 12 storeys. However, the city’s density bonus allows an additional three floors, which would bring the project to 15 storeys, or a maximum of 56 metres.

It requires developer Mission Group to make a payment of $113,875 into a city reserve fund for public amenities and streetscapes.

Council still needed to give approval for the additional four storeys, which it did at a public hearing on Nov. 15. The developer will still build the 19 storeys within the 56 metres height limit.

Councillors speaking in favour of the development were pleased with the number of units and the fact they are rental only.

“The applicant brought forward 157 purpose-built rental units which is a dire need in our community and 15 per cent of those are below market,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

Coun. Ron Cannan was the lone vote against the project. He said the developer was asking council for too many variances, including the height.

