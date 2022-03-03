Kelowna could soon be home to a new wildlife rehabilitation centre

A site in the southeast part of the city is being proposed to house the centre

A wildlife rehabilitation centre could be coming to Kelowna.

Wild Things Rehabilitation Society is proposing the centre for the property at 2605 O’Reilly Road in the southeast of the city. The site is currently zoned to allow an animal clinic as secondary use. An environment report has been done a proposal from landowners Maria and Trent Kitsch indicates that a small animal clinic for small mammals and birds would be a benefit to the ecology of the area. Kitsch is the founder of Saxx Underwear and the co-founder of Kitsch Wines and Doja Cannabis Company, which sold to Canopy Growth in 2018 for approximately $630 million.=

The report also states there is currently nowhere to take injured or orphaned wildlife in the Interior of B.C., and if found they are euthanized regardless of ability to be rehabilitated, due to a lack of resources.

A proposal from Wild Things founder Sydney Platz indicates birds and small mammals would be rehabilitated at the centre, but not raptors or predators. The exact species list would be determined by the Ministry of Environment permits. Structures on the property would include three outdoor enclosures to house injured or orphaned wildlife while they receive medical care and rehabilitation.

The Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (IWRS), established in 2020, is currently building a wildlife care facility in Summerland. It will serve communities from Penticton to Salmon Arm. IWRS cannot accept any injured or orphaned wildlife until their rehabilitation centre is permitted and operational.

