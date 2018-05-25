Police photos show the damage done to the men’s and women’s toilets at the Rutland Sports Fields in Kelowna either late May 22 or early May 23. —Image: RCMP

Kelowna cops searching for Rutland toilet vandals

Thousands of dollars in damage done as toilets at Rutland Sports Fields are smashed

Police in Kelowna are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to both the men’s and women’s public washrooms in a Rutland park.

On May 24, just before to 12:30 p.m., a City of Kelowna official called the RCMP to report an extensive amount of damage at the public washrooms at the Rutland Sports Fields, located in the 400-block of Hartman Road.

Police believe the damage to the interior of the two washrooms occurred sometime overnight, during either in the late hours of Tuesday May 22 or the early morning hours of May 23.

Police says it appears the suspect, or suspects, gained entry into the washrooms and smashed all the sinks, toilets and urinals inside.

RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP said called the intentional act of destruction “senseless.”

“Our investigators are unable to determine what would motivate anyone to commit such a crime,” he added.

Police are appealing to the public for information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file number 2018-27798.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting a tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

