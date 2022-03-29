Kelowna cops getting multiple mental health calls daily

Kelowna RCMP says use of the mental health act is on the rise in the city.
“Right now we are spending a lot of our time conducting police work that is probably health work,” Kelowna RCMP Inspector Adam MacIntosh said during a media availability.
MacIntosh didn’t have exact numbers, but said the detachment gets multiple mental health-related calls every day.
Kelowna RCMP partners with Interior Health and a nurse specializing in mental health travels with officers when available.
MacIntosh noted work is being done to bring in more trained health professionals.
“There are clear circumstances that are health-related. If a person has a mental health issue, they’re in crisis but they pose no danger to anyone, that’s a health reason. We are getting called to those and we want to eliminate that.”
