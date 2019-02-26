Kelowna cop won’t be charged after woman seriously injured during arrest

B.C.’s police watchdog determined the officer did not use excessive force

  • Feb. 26, 2019 10:54 a.m.
  • News

An RCMP officer will not face charges after a woman was seriously injured during an arrest last year, according to B.C.’s police watchdog.

The police officer was following up on a complaint that was made regarding the noise level a woman was making inside her apartment Feb. 28, 2018, according to an Independent Investigations Office of BC report.

The woman said the officer used excessive force against her by “foot sweeping her and causing her to fall,” and said the officer burst into her room, swiped at the back of her knee, causing her to fall, where she broke her leg and was put in handcuffs.

The officer said the woman refused to turn down the volume of the music, and after warning her, the officer made the arrest.

When the officer grabbed the woman’s arm, she pulled away, tripped and fell, and brought both herself and the officer to the floor, the officer said.

The woman claimed the officer didn’t call an ambulance for 15 minutes, however, records show that a call was made within three minutes of the incident, the IIO ruled in its statement.

The IIO noted that the officer did not report the injury to the IIO at the time of the incident, nor did the woman’s complaint to the IIO trigger the notification.

“RCMP Command has been advised of this failure to report the incident to the IIO,” it said.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ogopogo returns: Kelowna’s waterpark to re-open for summer

Just Posted

Kelowna council approves first step to short-term rental regulations

On Monday, Feb. 25, council gave first reading to a zoning bylaw amendment

Stolen plates recoverd from vehicle in West Kelowna

Police were seen gathering at the Husky Station in West Kelowna on Tuesday

Kelowna cop won’t be charged after woman seriously injured during arrest

B.C.’s police watchdog determined the officer did not use excessive force

Kelowna-Lake Country MP returns from mission in Mali

Liberal MP Steven Fuhr spent 10 days working on a report for the Canadian government.

Focus on the farmer: Kelowna’s Wise Earth Farms are innovators to watch

Meet Farmers John Hofer & Brenda Paterson of Wise Earth Farm

WATCH: Methane-snacking crabs adaptive to climate change, UVic researchers say

A joint research study shows that B.C. crabs are making the most of methane seeps

Justice system needs ‘major, major overhaul’: Okanagan city councillors

Mund, Fehr say that changes are needed to help with homeless, addictions and mental health problems

Higher wages, child benefit increases leaving more money in Canadians’ pockets

Fewer Canadians were below the poverty line in 2017 than 2016, Statistics Canada said

Measles vaccine screening likely for B.C. schools this fall

Outbreak has people coming forward for immunization, Adrian Dix says

‘Game-changing’ program to combat food waste to expand across B.C.

Three-month pilot project in Chilliwack saw food waste redirected to make an estimated 250,000 meals

Natalie Wilkie wins two silver medals in World Para Nordic Championships

Shuswap cross-country skier makes medal finish in relay and 15km events

SNC-Lavalin affair takes toll on Liberal government: poll

Survey suggests Trudeau trails Scheer by seven percentage points

A little taste of Canada: Tim Hortons opens first coffee shop in China

Menu will feature old classic and new options

Hergott: Victims of car crashes could be penalized

Lawyer Paul Hergott talks updates on ICBC and crashes

Most Read