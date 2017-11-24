Kelowna company offering calibration service cameras

Speedy Glass has been selected as one of 50 service centres

The team at Kelowna’s Speedy Glass service centre has been selected to be a part of the first 50 service centres in Canada to offer calibration service cameras relating to driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Contrary to popular belief, the systems are no longer solely for luxury cars, they are now an integral part of many vehicles and will be integrated into upwards of 25 per cent of cars in North America by 2020, according to a Speedy Glass press release.

BELRON_ADAS_2017_Speedy Glass from SYRUS on Vimeo.

The most common types of driver-assistance systems are geared to car lane guidance, detection of hazards or obstacles, speed regulation, automatic braking, and safety alerts (via sound or vibration), according to the glass centre.

The functionality of these systems relies on cameras affixed to windshields and located in a box behind the rearview mirror. The functionality parameters of a camera are determined in the manufacturing stage by an initial calibration process. That being said, the majority of car manufacturers recommend a recalibration of the camera following a windshield replacement in order to ensure proper functionality, said the glass centre.

