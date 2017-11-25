Credit: Pixabay

Kelowna company honoured for rapid revenue growth

Refresh Financial earned top spots in the Fast 50 and Fast 500

Refresh Financial was recognized for rapid revenue growth, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit with a Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program award.

The Fast 50 program honours 50 Canadian technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Refresh Financial ranked ninth and placed 40th on the Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, according to the company.

The Fast 50 program winners are made up of public and private companies in the technology sector that share common traits and strengths and have transformed the industry, according to Refresh.

Refresh Financial’s CEO Michael Wendland credits the company’s growth to its first-to-market product and tech-enabled high-touch client experience with the company’s growth.

“Being named as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Canada is an affirmation of our company’s focus and dedication to helping improve the financial well-being of Canadians from coast-to-coast. We are excited and honoured to be recognized, and we look forward to continuing to grow our brand and service philosophy by using technology to create unique and exclusive product experiences for the underserved financial services segment in Canada,” he said.

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in research and development, according to the company.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC creates new way to find unwanted animal products in ground beef
Next story
Police take down at Kelowna Princess Auto

Just Posted

Your weekend story highlights

Every Saturday, the Capital News shares popular stories from the week

Lake Country resident provides community with Christmas cheer

Doug Rupp’s annual holiday display will be ready Dec. 1 on Chase Road

Police take down at Kelowna Princess Auto

A reported theft occurred Saturday afternoon

Opera Kelowna offers holiday ensemble

A Christmas Classic starts tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Lake Country Food Bank doesn’t make the cut

The food bank will continue fundraising after it didn’t win an online grant

What’s happening

Find out what is going on this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Video of dog honking truck horn at Beban Park going viral

Video was posted Nov. 19 and has been viewed over 225,000 times.

First Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

Trudeau calls on men to help end violence against women

PM’s statement meant to acknowledge International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley still at risk to reoffend: parole board

Hopley kidnapped three-year-old Kienan Hebert from Sparwood home in September 2011

Justin Bieber surprises B.C. minor hockey practice

The Canadian pop megastar was in Whistler for the weekend and asked to join the practice

VIDEO: B.C. First Nation joins ‘hologram’ protest vs Kinder Morgan pipeline

The demonstration was staged by Greenpeace Canada at the headquarters of TD Bank in Toronto

UBC creates new way to find unwanted animal products in ground beef

Technique can ID foreign species in meat and locate offal mixed in with meat of the same species

Trump and Time magazine dispute Person of the Year plans

President: ‘I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!’

Most Read