Kelowna company honoured for rapid revenue growth

Refresh Financial was recognized for rapid revenue growth, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit with a Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program award.

The Fast 50 program honours 50 Canadian technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Refresh Financial ranked ninth and placed 40th on the Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, according to the company.

The Fast 50 program winners are made up of public and private companies in the technology sector that share common traits and strengths and have transformed the industry, according to Refresh.

Refresh Financial’s CEO Michael Wendland credits the company’s growth to its first-to-market product and tech-enabled high-touch client experience with the company’s growth.

“Being named as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Canada is an affirmation of our company’s focus and dedication to helping improve the financial well-being of Canadians from coast-to-coast. We are excited and honoured to be recognized, and we look forward to continuing to grow our brand and service philosophy by using technology to create unique and exclusive product experiences for the underserved financial services segment in Canada,” he said.

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in research and development, according to the company.

