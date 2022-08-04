The venue has been bringing world-class music, dance, theatre, and comedy to the Central Okanagan since 1962. (File photo)

The venue has been bringing world-class music, dance, theatre, and comedy to the Central Okanagan since 1962. (File photo)

Kelowna Community Theatre celebrating 60 years of success

The public is invited to an open house Sept. 13, to showcase recent enhancements at the theatre

This year the Kelowna Community Theatre (KCT) marks its 60th anniversary.

The venue has been bringing world-class music, dance, theatre, and comedy to the Central Okanagan since 1962. Festivities are set for September, with the public invited to an open house on Sept. 13, to showcase recent enhancements at the theatre. Anniversary presentations with The Gary Cable Project and special guests are Sept. 16-17.

“The pandemic has certainly been challenging, but it’s also given us the chance to revitalize our facility to ensure it continues to serve our patrons, presenters, and local cultural community well into its retirement years,” said Caroline Ivey, KCT manager. “What better way to celebrate than with one of Canada’s most acclaimed musical acts?”

The Gary Cable Project is a Kelowna-based nine-piece band whose members have performed and recorded with Barbara Streisand, The Pointer Sisters, Sarah McLachlan, Ray Charles, Bryan Adams, and others. The band will appear with special guests Rosemary Thompson and the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO).

“We’re thrilled to be working with Rosemary and the OSO,” said Cable. “The OSO was one of the first organizations to perform at KCT way back in 1962, so it’s very special to have the chance to bring them to the stage as part of this anniversary celebration.”

Proceeds from the performances will be shared between the Gary Cable Foundation and the Central Okanagan Foundation to support local arts and culture organizations.

More information about the 60th Anniversary celebrations can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

READ MORE: Superman never made any money, but Crash Test Dummies will play Kelowna

READ MORE: ‘Hi, I’m Steve-O, and welcome to Kelowna’: Jackass star coming to town

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArtsArts and cultureArts and EntertainmentCommunityEntertainmentKelownaLive musicLive theatreMusicTheatre

Previous story
ICBC says all 2.8M rebate cheques are in the mail months after announcement
Next story
Housing cost handcuffs Kelowna RCMP recruitment

Just Posted

Crowds pack King Stadium at the 2018 Denim on the Diamond show in downtown Kelowna. The 1-day festival returns Aug. 31. (Denim on the Diamond Facebook)
Matt Maeson, Reklaws to headline Kelowna’s Denim on the Diamond

The venue has been bringing world-class music, dance, theatre, and comedy to the Central Okanagan since 1962. (File photo)
Kelowna Community Theatre celebrating 60 years of success

Clarance Greenspace at the intersection of Clarance Avenue and Kuipers Crescent. (Submitted)
Vandals poison Kelowna trees

The high cost of housing in Kelowna is causing recruitment problems for the RCMP. (File photo)
Housing cost handcuffs Kelowna RCMP recruitment