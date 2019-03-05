Kelowna Community Resources searching for volunteers

KCR is holding volunteer orientation sessions from March to June

A Kelowna non-profit is looking for volunteers and will be holding orientation sessions to help who are interested to find the right match.

Kelowna Community Resources is launching new community volunteer orientation sessions to address a direct need in the community, according to the non-profit in a news release.

“We often hear that people aren’t sure where or how to get involved,” said Stephanie Moore, project coordinator. “It can be discouraging when individuals don’t find the right volunteer fit. They may stop their search and not have the confidence to try again.”

As the volunteer centre for the Central Okanagan, KCR has coordinated the annual Okanagan Volunteer Opportunities Fair, supported volunteer managers and supervisors through educational workshops and networking events, and matched volunteers with non-profit organizations through the volunteer opportunities database for more than 20 years. Individuals and groups continue to regularly come to KCR seeking opportunities to help out in the community, the release said.

With support from the United Way of Central and South Okanagan Similkameen, KCR is now able to offer more support and direction to individuals seeking to get involved. The Community Volunteer Orientation Sessions aim to help individuals discover their interests and skills and identify the kinds of volunteer opportunities that are best suited to them. The sessions will explore the different ways to search for volunteer opportunities as well as what to expect when they apply for a volunteer position.

Community Volunteer Orientation Session Details:

All sessions run 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. at KCR Community Resources, 2nd Floor, 620 Leon Ave. Downtown Kelowna

Thursday, March 14

Tuesday, March 26

Tuesday, April 23

Tuesday, May 7

Tuesday, June 4

To pre-register, or for more information contact Stephanie at 250-763-8008 ext. 141 or Stephanie@kcr.ca.


