Kelowna community raises over $200,000 with poppy drive

The poppy drive helps veterans in need across the Okanagan

Volunteers gathered at the Kelowna legion on Tuesday to celebrate the community’s generous donations during the 2019 poppy campaign.

Volunteers gather at the Kelowna legion to celebrate our community’s generosity with over $200,000 donated during the 2019 poppy campaign. Thank you to the volunteers and donors! “We will remember them” https://t.co/NBdlRN3L9i pic.twitter.com/2cRFsmYEsU — Norm Letnick (@NormLetnick) November 24, 2019

This year, the community-generated over $200,946 for a number of services in the community such as veterans, cadet programs, bursaries and youth programs.

“The money goes a long way because we have to spend it all every year,” said Kelowna Legion service officer Jim Jones.

“It all goes out to community services and to veterans and their families so it means a great deal.”

The legion raised over $200,000 for the Poppy Fund in 2018, all of which went to help veterans in need.

